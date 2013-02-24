Jessica Chastain, Channing Tatum and more lead early arrivals at the 2013 Oscars

02.24.13 5 years ago

Best Actress nominees Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams and box-office king Channing Tatum were among the early arrivals at the 2013 Oscars this afternoon, glamming up the red carpet at the newly-minted Dolby Theater in preparation for the big show. Click on the gallery below to check out all the star-studded pics.
 

