Jessica Chastain wants to be in a superhero movie – but only if she’s the superhero

and 09.08.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Jessica Chastain has already said she”d like to see Scarlett Johansson”s “Black Widow,” and now the two-time Oscar nominee has gone on the record about her desire of another superhero movie starring another talented actress – herself!

Chastain tells The Guardian she “would love to do a superhero movie,” and even wanted to play Black Widow once upon a time. She”s flirted with the genre before, almost appearing in “Iron Man 3” as Maya Hansen, a role that ultimately went to Rebecca Hall. However, Chastain says that while she”s interested in appearing in a superhero film, she has one very important caveat: She wants to be the superhero.

“The problem is, if I do a superhero movie, I don”t want to be the girlfriend,” she said. “I don”t want to be the daughter. I want to wear a fucking cool costume with a scar on my face, with fight scenes. That”s what I”d love.”

Around The Web

TAGSIron Man 3JESSICA CHASTAINsuperhero movies

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP