Jessica Chastain wants to be in a superhero movie – but only if she’s the superhero

(CBR) Jessica Chastain has already said she”d like to see Scarlett Johansson”s “Black Widow,” and now the two-time Oscar nominee has gone on the record about her desire of another superhero movie starring another talented actress – herself!

Chastain tells The Guardian she “would love to do a superhero movie,” and even wanted to play Black Widow once upon a time. She”s flirted with the genre before, almost appearing in “Iron Man 3” as Maya Hansen, a role that ultimately went to Rebecca Hall. However, Chastain says that while she”s interested in appearing in a superhero film, she has one very important caveat: She wants to be the superhero.

“The problem is, if I do a superhero movie, I don”t want to be the girlfriend,” she said. “I don”t want to be the daughter. I want to wear a fucking cool costume with a scar on my face, with fight scenes. That”s what I”d love.”