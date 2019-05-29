Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although Netflix canceled all Marvel series as of February (presumably while prepping for an ultimate move to the Disney+ streaming service), Jessica Jones will take her final lap as scheduled in a few short weeks. The hard-drinking private detective’s third season has now received a first teaser, which doesn’t look promising for the female member of The Defenders. Spanning only a few seconds, the first look takes a trip down the hallway to Alias Investigations. We hear a man’s voice declaring Jones to be “a fraud,” and let’s hope she doesn’t open the door to that hint of violence we see at the end.

Here’s the season’s official synopsis, which details a little more information about the new villain and sets up a complex new path for Trish as her friendship with Jones is further tested:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Netflix also released a few photos of Jones’ jeans, a bar visit, and Trish in a boxing ring. Jessica Jones season 3 will stream on June 14.

Netflix

Netflix