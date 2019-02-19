Netflix

On Monday, Netflix confirmed what many had long suspected: The cancellation of The Punisher and Jessica Jones, its two remaining original Marvel television shows. Coupled with the streamer’s previous announcements regarding the fates of The Defenders, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil, Monday’s news effectively signaled the end of creative (and business) relations between the two companies. Even so, the stars of The Punisher and Jessica Jones were quick to reach out to their fans.

Krysten Ritter, who plays the titular hero of Jessica Jones, posted a photo from the final table read of the season three production. “Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE,” she wrote:

I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.

The third (and now final) season of Jessica Jones, for which Ritter is also directing a few episodes, is still in the process of completing post-production. It’s expected to debut on Netflix sometime later this year.