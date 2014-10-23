Pop Sensation Jessica Lange’s Creepy Lana Del Rey Cover Will Mesmerize You

10.23.14 4 years ago

Oh, what's that? You enjoyed Jessica Lange's rendition of David Bowie's “Life on Mars” as seen on “American Horror Story”? Well lookie here, the pop sensation is back with another bizarre cover.

Circus matron Elsa Mars trades in Marlene Dietrich for Norma Desmond in this rendition of Lana Del Rey's “Gods and Monsters” from last night's “Freak Show,” and it's just as strange as you would ever want. Jack-o-lanterns! Feather boas! Theatricality! Wes Bentley as Evil Abraham Lincoln, I guess! Die happy, you've had an incredible life.

