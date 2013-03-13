Jim Carrey brings fresh madness to new ‘Kick-Ass 2’ images

Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl are back, and they’ve got some new allies in the bone-crunching fight against crime.

In addition to the new red band trailer for the film, Universal has released 6 new images and a new poster for the sequel.

New hardcore heroes and vicious villains promise to make “Kick-Ass 2” an even bloodier, rowdier, nastier take on the film genre than the 2010 original. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr., “Kick-Ass 2” features returning cast members Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Clark Duke and Chloe Grace Moretz as fan favorite Hit-Girl. A crazed-looking Jim Carrey is joining the fun as Colonel Stars and Stripes.

“Kick-Ass 2” opens August 16.

Check out the new photos here: