Jim Carrey, Kate McKinnon, Iggy Azalea dance-off to Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ on ‘SNL’

#Halloween Costumes #Jim Carrey #Iggy Azalea #Halloween #SNL
10.26.14 4 years ago

Sia's “Chandelier” may be one of the most ubiquitous music videos of the year, and thus its wig-bearing, nude-leotard-wearing dancer — Maddie Ziegler — one of the most sought-after Halloween costumes this fall.

“Saturday Night Live” host Jim Carrey and cast member Kate McKinnon had exactly that thing on their mind, as they both showed up to a costume contest with the moves to match on tonight's episode.

Watch the video, for a good ol'-fashioned “SNL” dance-off to a fairly new hit. The two traipse by musical guest Iggy Azalea, too, who chooses not to stand by the bit, but be part of it too.

Read a full recap of the “SNL” episode featuring Carrey and Azalea here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween Costumes#Jim Carrey#Iggy Azalea#Halloween#SNL
TAGSChandelierCOSTUMESHalloweenhalloween costumesIggy AzaleaJIM CARREYKATE MCKINNONMaddie Zieglersaturday night liveSIASNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP