Jimmy Kimmel Imagines ‘Game of Thrones’ Hodor On Family Feud

Hodor is universally loved by 'Game of Thrones' fans for his adorable personality and steadfast loyalty. Those traits sadly do not translate into a winning game show contestant.

Jimmy Kimmel had some fun replacing the poor girl who choked completely during the Fast Money round with Hodor and the results are just as cringe-worthy. You'll laugh, but then you'll feel bad.

As the great Albert Einstein once said, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” Family Feud is just the tree to Hodor's fish.