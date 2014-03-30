JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff will be a full trilogy of movies for Warner

Well, of course it's going to be a trilogy.
The profile that The New York Times just ran on Warner's newest CEO, Kevin Tsujihara, was all about the way he's planning to keep Warner in the franchise business in the near future, and one of the things he mentioned was the new project that was announced last year, “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them,” an original project by JK Rowling that builds off the world she created for her “Harry Potter” books.
One thing I'll say immediately that makes me like Tsujihara is that he's pushing Warner to produce and release more films instead of less at a time where so many other studios are barely making films. And, sure, many of those films are going to be giant tentpole movies, but that's what allows them to take a chance on something like “Gravity.” The “Fantastic Beasts” trilogy will focus on Newt Scamander, a “magizoologist,” and it sounds like these are going to be big adventure films that aren't saddled with an overall mythology about someone being The Chosen One and having to fulfill some Grand Destiny. Set seventy years before the “Potter” books, this sounds like it's going to give Rowling a chance to flesh out her magical world in ways that should be an opportunity for all sorts of fun.
The article makes it clear that Rowling wasn't really considering doing anything with the material until Tsujihara started pushing her, and that she's doing it because of his enthusiasm for what these films could be. The article also mentions some other expected Warner Bros properties like Looney Tunes and DC's various comic book titles as priorities for the studio, but it is significant to note just how much trouble they've had getting either of those properties up and running in a meaningful way. I know people who have worked on various Looney Tunes related projects over the years, and they always sound like awful development processes. Joe Dante told me a story once about an executive who sent him notes on “Looney Tunes: Back In Action” that actually complained about Bugs Bunny using the phrase “What's Up, Doc?” in dialogue because the exec didn't think it was funny. There will most likely be a book written at some point years from now about the struggles DC has had with their comic-book characters and just how many near-misses there have been over the years.
For now, it seems like Rowling's trilogy is one of the smartest bets the studio could make. I've been so impressed with her post-“Potter” fiction, and I think she's got storytelling chops that we're still just starting to explore. There are many writers who get lucky with one thing that the public loves but who never really have anything else to say, and Rowling does not seem to have that problem at all.
There is no release date yet for “Fantastic Beasts.” That is a good thing.
Loved your last line. It’s so true. It seems that studios nowadays are more worried about making release dates than making movies!
I am Jack’s complete lack of surprise.
That being said, I don’t mind this decision at all. This isn’t a case where source material that has little business being two or three films gets spaced out, with varying degrees of success, so that the studio can wring more money out of a franchise with an otherwise finite lifespan. This is a fun and original idea set in a essentially limitless world, and Rowling’s a great writer (if a novice at screenplays). I’ll be looking forward to these films, whenever they’re released.
I am so looking forward to this. I wonder if I could possibly, and miraculously, get a role in it.
At least I can still get my ‘Potter Fix’ even Harry is not in it; but maybe his ancestors can have a cameo.
* even though * Harry is not in it;
I keep expecting Dumbledore to be a supporting and/or main character in it. Guy’s, like, what a 100 years old? Could slot in 20-something Albus doing some adventuring.
I thought it was an April Fools joke BUT IT’S NOT. This is fantastic. And seriously, I dont think I ever need to watch a ‘Chosen One’ movie ever again. Even when it’s done well, it’s still stale.
Sounds like Tsujihara was very convincing. I’m looking forward to this, especially with Rowling as the writer!
Yeah, right, “trilogy”…if this takes off, you KNOW they’ll bloat the last book into two films, to maximize profits.
I’ve said it 100 times, Drew… Green Lantern should have been more like An Officer and a Gentleman, with Hal as Mayo and Sinestro as Foley.
For a guy who got it so right with Oliver Queen in Arrow (so much so that I’m gonna be PISSED if Arrow doesn’t exist in the DC film universe), Berlanti got it completely wrong with Hal Jordan.
Hal Jordan NEVER runs away. Especially not like a little bitch, which is what Ryan Reynolds did after his training on Oa.
No, the “real” Hal Jordan would’ve taken all the abuse Sinestro threw at him out of spite, and then would’ve kicked his ass to earn his respect.
It’s not hard to make a Green Lantern film that works. Imagine if they did that story with Bradley Cooper and Keri Russell instead of the constantly mugging Reynolds and the wooden (putting it kindly) Blake Lively.
Such an insanely stupid missed opportunity.
My favorite superhero, DOA because the writer had no clue what made Hal Jordan special.
This brings up a few different reactions. First off, I hope this is great but it feels like a pretty thinly veiled cash grab. Of course there are cases of monetary decisions coming out artistically like dividing the last Harry Potter book into two films (can’t blame a bad trend on the first guy getting it right), so it’s too early to tell. Second, I am horribly disappointed that Dante has never gotten to make his Termite Terrace film. Finally, I haven’t gotten to Cuckoo’s Calling yet. What did you end up thinking of it, Drew? I’ve heard some very different opinions.
Cash grab for the studio, certainly, but Rowling had to sign off on it and is writing it herself, and the books are still selling well enough, and she made so much money off the last eight movies, that I don’t think it’s one for her. She seems really protective of Harry and his world, I don’t think she would embark on a project related to it if she didn’t want to approach it from an artistic angle. After all, she could be releasing all the backstory and side material she’s putting up on Pottermore for free as actual books, but she’s giving it to her fans because she wants them to experience it and doesn’t need the money.
I love it. More money in my savings account I don’t have to waste at the infantilizing box office.