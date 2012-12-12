Joel Edgerton may join Natalie Portman in western ‘Jane Got a Gun’

Joel Edgerton is looking to head west.

The “Warrior” star is in talks to co-star alongside Natalie Portman and Michael Fassbender in “Jane Got a Gun,” a Western directed by Lynne Ramsay (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”).

“Jane Got a Gun” takes place in the Old West and centers on Jane (Portman), whose no-good husband Bill Hammond gets on the bad side of a pack of angry outlaws. Under siege, Jane turns to an ex-lover (Fassbender) to help fight off the villains.

Deadline reports Edgerton is in talks to play Bill Hammond.

“Jane Got a Gun” will start shooting in February. The script is by first-timer Brian Duffield.

Edgerton recently starred in “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” and will soon be seen in Kathryn Bigelow”s “Zero Dark Thirty.” Next year will find the actor in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, and alongside Tom Wilkinson in “Felony.”

Edgerton is also reportedly on the short list for the lead role in Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.”