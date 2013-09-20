John Noble heads to ‘Sleepy Hollow’

#Sleepy Hollow
09.20.13 5 years ago
“Sleepy Hollow” got off to a fine ratings start on Monday (September 17) on FOX, but a certain subset of fans is about to get even more psyched for the nutty supernatural drama.
FOX announced on Friday that beloved “Fringe” star John Noble is returning to the network for what is described as a “major recurring role” on “Sleepy Hollow.” In addition to being a reunion with FOX, Noble is also getting back together with “Sleepy Hollow” executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Heather Kadin, all “Fringe” veterans.
Noble will be playing Henry Parrish, “a kind and reclusive man who possesses supernatural powers.” Somehow those powers will assist Tom Mison’s Ichabod Crane in a quest that relates to nothing less than halting the Apocalypse. 
FOX is only able to tease that Noble will appear “later in the season.” 
“Sleepy Hollow” drew 10.1 million viewers in its Monday premiere, FOX’s most-watched fall drama launch in seven years.
As for Noble, he’ll be returning to “The Good Wife” later this year, reprising his guest turn from last season. His other credits, of course, include the “Lord of the Rings” movies and, less auspiciously, “The Last Airbender.”

TOPICS#Sleepy Hollow
TAGSFoxFringeJOHN NOBLESLEEPY HOLLOW

