John Noble joining ‘Sleepy Hollow’ full-time in season 2

(CBR) Warning: Potential spoilers follow for the season finale!

 The days of Walter Bishop are long gone, but the reign of Henry Parrish Jeremy Crane is just getting started.

TV Line reports that actor John Noble has been promoted from guest star to series regular for the second season of “Sleepy Hollow”, set to premiere in the fall. The news comes on the heels of the freshman Fox drama”s recent season-ending twist involving Noble”s character. We”ll refrain from saying anymore here, in case you aren”t up to date on one of TV”s most wonderfully weird new shows.

Noble isn”t the only actor getting a promotion for season two of “Sleepy Hollow”, either. Actress Lyndie Greenwood has also received a full-time upgrade, reprising her role as protagonist Abbie Mills” sister, Jenny, for the new season.

