Season finale review: ‘Sleepy Hollow’ – ‘The Indispensible Man’/’Bad Blood’

Geoff Berkshire has been doing a fine job covering “Sleepy Hollow” for us all season, and here’s his take on the two-hour season finale. I have a few brief thoughts on that, and the season as a whole, coming up just as soon as I complain about my GPS app…
You may recall I was somewhat ambivalent about “Sleepy Hollow” when it debuted: impressed that the creative team embraced the inherent craziness of the series early and often, but skeptical that they could maintain that level week in and week out.
As it turns out, they could. “Sleepy Hollow” turned out to be a great example of the value of a TV show being unafraid to be about what it’s about. Too often, high-concept shows hedge their bets for a variety of reasons – budget, a lack of imagination, or a fear (from the producers and/or the network) that the audience needs its hand held – and they always suffer as a result. Here we have a show about a time-displaced Revolutionary War hero teaming up with a small town cop to prevent the coming of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. There is no interesting way to tell a sober version of that story, and fortunately, Team “Sleepy Hollow” didn’t try. They presented wacky concept (Native American dream rituals involving scorpions!) after wacky concept (zombie George Washington!), not worrying about alienating the audience or running out of story too quickly.
In that regard, FOX’s decision to stick with 13-episode seasons was a very wise one, even if it means we have to wait about eight months to get resolution to the finale’s many intense cliffhangers. And these were the good kind of cliffhangers, too, in that none of them automatically demands to be undone. There are characters who need to escape various traps (or, in the case of Jenny, survive massive injuries), but the story is going to keep pushing forward regardless, thanks to the very smart – and cuckoo bananas – twist that Henry Parish is in fact the second Horseman, as well as Ichabod and Katrina’s son Jeremy. As Geoff noted in his review, the move both gives the enemy a more human face and gives John Noble a lot more to do, and seeing him in full evil mode next season should be fun.
And that’s the other thing about “Sleepy Hollow,” which was present in the pilot but which I wasn’t sure could be sustained: it’s fun. It is self-aware and self-deprecating, and like “X-Files,” “Lost” and other strong sci-fi/fantasy series that went to crazy places, it understands that it doesn’t have to constantly take itself seriously in order for the audience to take it seriously. All the jokes about Ichabod’s reaction to 21st Century life (here with rants against cell phone providers and hipsters) were a treat, yet they never undermined the scariness of the monsters, nor the strength of the Ichabod/Abbie relationship(*).
(*) When you have chemistry like this show has between Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie, it is very hard to screw it up. And the continued presence of Katrina added a wrinkle to what would otherwise be some relentless sexual tension. I imagine the show will go to a romantic place between the two of them at some point in the run, but nobody tried to force it here in the first season, assuming that two vivid characters of the opposite sex, played by strong and likable actors would make an interesting pairing, with or without constant flirting.
All in all, well played, “Sleepy Hollow.” I was probably too dismissive of the show’s creative prospects in the pilot, in part because I doubted the creative team could sustain the crazier parts that I liked the best, but the series only got better as it went along. It turned out to be one of the big success stories of this TV season, and deservedly so.
What did everybody else think?
It was, without a doubt, our favorite new broadcast network show of the season. While I had my suspicions that Walter – umm, Henry/Jeremy – was not all he seemed to be, that twist left me with my mouth agape. And you’re right about the chemistry, they’ve had it from the very first scene together. Very enjoyable show.
My hope for Abbie and Ichabod is they NEVER do the deed, as it were.
Don’t give fans what they want. Carter did with Scully and Mulder, and I’m sure that was the wrong thing to do.
A good template to go off of here would be Benson and Stabler from SVU. Meloni and Hargitay had a TON of chemistry, and there were one or two moments spread across 12 or 13 seasons, especially when Stabler was separated from his wife, where you thought it could go one way, but never did.
Part of what makes Ichabod amazing is his devotion to his wife, who he sees as a complete equal in all things. This is also the way in which he’s always treated Abbie. That’s hard enough to have a believable character in today’s time who treats women in this way. To have him be a guy from the 18th century?
Let them be friends and partners. Katrina is his love.
To quote The Offspring, “You gotta keep ’em separated!” :-)
I actually believe their chemistry is NOT sexual, but more fraternal. So I hope they don’t force that coupling. I think Ichibod has much more chemistry with Jenny, to be honest. But the show doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge that and is more interested in pairing Jenny with the Captain, it seems.
A few thoughts…the gal they cast to play young Abbie is the best casting ever. With so few people in the cast, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Henry was really Jeremy with a huge chip on his shoulder. But I didn’t see that coming in a billion years. How is Abbie going to get out of purgatory?
I enjoyed the show, but am a bit annoyed by the freedom references (cell phones and gun control). The writers should read at least some of the Federalist Papers first, make sure the angle of the joke is correct.
Yes, there are still nerds in the world that have read the Federalist Papers.
Ditto!
I love the show. I feel like I’ve fallen into it and have gotten lost. I agree with HistoryofMatt–Ichabod and Abby need to remain friends. They should keep their attentions (and ours) on the threats they are dealing with, not each other. Also, if Ichabod strayed from Katrina, it would cheapen his character and his devotion to her, which wouldn’t work because Ichabod’s love and devotion to Katrina s part of the charm of the show.
Great show. It really is the show we look forward to in a can take seriously and have fun at the same time. I ended up guessing the twist about a couple of minutes beforehand – there’s something ever so slightly creepy about how Henry/Jeremy talks about meeting Ichabod’s wife and with the hand coming out of the ground, well, it somehow clicked. But unlike most ‘guess the twist’, I really didn’t feel cheated that I did guess. And given the nature of the show, I wasn’t even trying to guess.
What I also found interesting was just how it backtracks too – why does Henry Parish save Ichabod earlier in the season as an example? To save Death, not Ichabod.
The writers clearly have it well thought out – I don’t know the extent of the special powers you have Alan, but I’m curious if you can get an interview with the writers. It would seem to be a great potential read…
Loved the finale and the reveal, but if Jeremy was buried as a young man and then resurrected 13 years before the events of the finale….why does he look like 65 year old John Noble? not that I’m complaining. Noble is great
It was confusing to me too, but he complained about being stuck underground eating vines, so I think it’s implied that he was alive and conscious for most (or all) of his time buried, which would explain his insanity and hatred for his parents (I guess). So then the question is why doesn’t he look even older?
Also, why didn’t Ichibod scream, “I didn’t even know about you! How can I be blamed for dying before you were even born!” Boom. Airtight case.
That was a fantastic two episodes. I think I’ve been less on the Sleep Hollow train than some of its bigger supporters, though I’ve always liked the show.
Those two episodes were probably my two favourite of the season. The introduction of potential conflict between Abby and Ichabod I found very interesting (though they did back off that in the second episode) and the trip to purgatory and the John Noble reveal had me so excited the entire second episode.
Great job, Sleepy Hollow. A very good debut season and I’m looking forward to more next fall.
Move over Lost. If they can sustain this momentum we are in for a long incredible creative ride. Can’t wait for season 2. Writers and animators take a bow. Chance
Yes, yes, yes and more yes. It’s always the shows that surprise us that we react the strongest to, and Sleepy Hollow is that for me. I openly and loudly mocked this thing when it was still in development, but I am really happy to have been wrong. Beharie and Mison are really, really great together, and the inevitable elevation to the main cast of John Noble (who got to go full demonic Denethor here) will only add to the strength of the ensemble. Lydie Greenwood is a bit of a weak link, but work well with Beharie and Orlando Jones, so I hope she’s not dead.
I also appreciate that the show appreciates and embraces its bench of characters. I was so mad when Clancy Brown was dispatched so quickly in the premiere, but it turns out the producers knew better than to waste him. Hopefully he and John Cho remain recurring figures in the future.
What stands out most to me is how much of a total loss the finale ended up being for the good guys. That’s an incredibly bold decision, and one I have to applaud FOX for approving. If only I didn’t have to wait until September to see what happens next!
That was a great finale to an excellent first season of TV. It’s very rare for a first-year show to both know its strengths so thoroughly and play to them so effectively and consistently. Many “genre” shows – especially ones airing on a broadcast network – take a long time to calibrate the right balance of episodic plotting, character drama, and long-term series mythology. Sleepy Hollow had that balance figured out very early. Some of the earlier stand-alone episodes had their rough spots, but for the most part, the writers knew what worked and just how far to push it. This show could have been a disaster and a punchline. I know that last fall, many people were speculating that it would be the first show cancelled. Instead, in a very strong year for new shows, Sleepy Hollow proved to be the class of the broadcast offerings and one of the best new shows of 2013 overall.
Special recognition must be given to the casting directors – they earned their paychecks and then some. They struck solid gold with Tom Mison and Nichole Beharie as the leads – every scene that those two shared just crackled. Lyndie Greenwood and Orlando Jones did fine work as supporting players. Katia Winter will most likely be singled out by many as a weak link, but I thought that she did everything she could with a difficult and limited role. Hopefully, she’ll get more to do in Season 2. Hell, they even managed recruit Clancy Brown and John Cho as guest stars, kill them both off in the pilot, and keep them to stick around in significant recurring roles. No mean feat, that. And John Noble – what else is there to say? I’ve sung his praises so many times during his work on Fringe that anything that I could say here would be redundant. The prospect of his return in Season 2 – in a villainous role, no less – is the most promising thread among many many that have been set up for Season 2. Can’t wait!
I can’t remember the last time I sat at my TV, mouth wide open in shock at what I just saw like I did last night. I kept pausing the show and thinking, “They’ve only got 6 minutes left…how the hell are they going to wrap this up?!?”
Then they didn’t. Amazing.
Loved every second of this show, and I’m so happy they weren’t afraid to embrace the craziness of it all.
I hope next season they hire an actress to play Yolanda and we get to meet her. Maybe Ichabod told her something important that he needs to remember.
Fox can make this into an even bigger hit next ssason by doing 2 things 1) Start advertising the new season in May so that people will know the show is coming back 2) Put the first season on Netflix a few months before the new season so that people have time to catch up
I definitely agree about putting this season on Netflix ASAP. Let new viewers discover the show over the summer.
Write a comment…I remember Fringe season 1 when I was worried about them pairing Olivia and Peter. I thought it would ruin the show but it became one of the shows strengths
I’ve really enjoyed the show and, like you, am happy they kept the best aspects from the pilot.
Wish I would have known HitFix has someone doing episode recaps – I would have participated in that. Oh well, I’ll look for it next season. And huzzah that there will be a next season! Sleepy Hallow: Please keep up the good work and don’t blow it.
