‘Friday Night Lights’ star Taylor Kitsch in talks to star in ‘Savages’

“Friday Night Lights” star Taylor Kitsch is in talks to co-star in Oliver Stone’s upcoming drug-related drama “Savages,” reports Deadline.com.

Kitsch would play one of a pair of low-level pot dealers (“Kick-Ass” star Aaron Johnson is in the running to play the other) who get mixed up with a dangerous Mexican cartel after their close friend O is kidnapped.

Kitsch played Cajun card-slinger Gambit in “Wolverine,” with Hugh Jackman, and will soon be seen in Disney’s sci-fier “John Carter of Mars.”

On the female side of things, Stone has his eye on Salma Hayek to play the fierce godmother of the cartel. Jennifer Lawrence was an early choice for the leading female role of O, but with “Hunger Games” gearing up, she’ll have to pass. Stone is reportedly looking at other possibilities for the character, including Olivia Wilde (“TRON: Legacy”).

Stone is also rewriting the script written by Shane Salerno and Don Winslow, adapted from the latter’s novel.

Meanwhile, “Savages” is close to landing a distribution deal, with Universal a likely candidate.

