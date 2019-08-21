‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Is Game For A Sequel If Joaquin Phoenix Is

WARNER BROS.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming Joker movie isn’t even out yet, but it’s already gearing up for Oscars contention. Hell, Phoenix has already garnered an acting award for the film. As Phillips explained in a recent interview with Total Film magazine, though, that’s not all that the filmmaker is thinking ahead about. Apparently, the War Dogs and The Hangover alum is also considering the possibility of doing a sequel.

Per Total Film‘s video game-focused sister website GamesRadar, Phillips said that he would be more than happy to come up with an idea for a sequel, but only if Phoenix was involved as well:

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week,” he says. “There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

Of course, whether or not Phoenix even decides to do a Joker sequel depends on a lot of things, like the unreleased film’s box office receipts. There’s also the matter of his “debilitating fear” in regards to playing the part. Obviously, Phoenix got over it in order to bring the comic book villain’s latest incarnation to life, but will he be able to do it again?

