Jonah Hill teams with ‘Moneyball’ co-star Brad Pitt and James Franco for ‘True Story’

Best Supporting Actor nominee Jonah Hill is teaming up with his “Moneyball” co-star Brad Pitt once again – except this time Pitt will remain firmly behind the scenes.

According to Deadline, Hill and James Franco have both signed on to star in “True Story”, a new film project based on a memoir written by former New York Times journalist Michael Finkel that Pitt will serve as a producer on. The story will focus on the strange relationship that developed between Finkel and accused murderer Christian Longo, who in 2002 was arrested when he was discovered hiding out in Mexico under Finkel’s identity.

Directly following Finkel’s discovery that Longo had been impersonating him, the reporter was fired when his editors discovered that portions of an investigative article he’d written had been falsified, forcing him to leave the paper in shame.

Things only got more strange from there, as Longo – proclaiming his innocence in the crime of killing his family – specifically requested to speak with Finkel, beginning a bizarre relationship that the disgraced journalist saw as a means of potentially repairing his reputation.

Hill will play the role of Finkel in the film, while Franco is attached to play Longo. The movie is being directed by Robert Goold.

