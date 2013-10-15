Joseph Gordon-Levitt addresses ‘Ant-Man’ rumors

Earlier this week it was reported that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Paul Rudd were the frontrunners to suit up as Marvel’s pint-sized superhero “Ant-Man” for director Edgar Wright.

However, Gordon-Levitt wants to shrink his half of the rumor before it gets too big.

“There is always a lot of rumors around these projects and so far it is still only discussions,” J.G.L. explained to Huffington Post France. “I am always very transparent when it comes to my role and my career. I”m usually the first to speak and communicate with my fans if something happens. If you hear nothing from me, they are just rumors.”

It’s not exactly a full-on denial, nor is it a confirmation. He also makes no mention of Rudd. Instead, fans should just wait until Marvel and Wright make a more definitive statement in regards to casting.

Gordon-Levitt has of course had previous superhero experience, having co-starred in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” He can currently be seen alongside Scarlett Johansson (AKA Black Widow) in “Don Jon,” which he also directed.

“Ant-Man” will kick off phase Three of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe after Phase 2 culminates in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“Ant-Man” will be released July 31, 2015.

Who would you like to see play Ant-Man?