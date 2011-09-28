Joseph Gordon-Levitt on ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and obsessive online spoilage

I’ll be publishing a big interview with “50/50” star Joseph Gordon-Levitt tomorrow, and believe it or not, it’ll be about “50/50.” Much like Michael Shannon and “Man of Steel,” Gordon-Levitt has found himself hit up for any and everything about “The Dark Knight Rises” — his second collaboration with director Christopher Nolan and the third in one of the most anticipated series of films of all time — while trying to promote his new film. Again, it was ever thus.
With “The Dark Knight Rises,” though, the fever pitch is deafening. As discussed recently, every morsel to float out of that production has made its way to the net and been devoured. We’re all guilty of spectatorship, and really, take your own council on that. But when it gets in the way of promoting something else, it has to be frustrating.
And please, I’m not claiming white tower innocence here. In the fall of 2009 I published the first plot breakdown of “Inception,” but outside of one considerable spoiler (which was labeled as such), there was nothing in that material that wouldn’t have had to come out in the marketing of the film eventually. And, indeed, it was pretty much outed by the first major trailer a few months later. But this stuff has gotten more and more out of hand.
With the film in question, we’ve seen Anne Hathaway and Christian Bale getting into a cab via riveting YouTube video, images of the Batmobile crawling down snow-covered streets, footage of Tom Hardy filming a scene as bane at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and Batman in whatever his flying machine happens to be in this film (horribly out of context both narratively and practically, naturally). Even the first still that made it out from the production (of Catwoman on the Batpod) was actually a bit of preemption on the part of the studio because they knew footage of those scenes would leak in the days that followed.
Gordon-Levitt himself has been filmed doing a few takes of — get this — crossing a street. It has to be a head trip when this kind of stuff causes such a fervor, so I asked him to comment on that. Here’s what he had to say:
“It’s cool that people are excited about the movie. I’m excited about the movie. And I would be really excited if I weren’t in it. I get why people are interested. But sometimes it can be a little weird because we try really hard to get the details right and make a great experience for the audience. And then when other shots that aren’t, like, how we want to present them, or shots that we wouldn’t want to be presented to the audience sort of get out there, it can be a little, ‘Oh well.’ The truth is I feel like audience members will probably enjoy the movie a lot more if they avoid those types of spoilers.”
The diplomatic answer.
“Even the first still that made it out from the production (of Catwoman on the Batpod) wasn’t actually an official image (however shiny it looked), but instead a leaked photo snatched during a press set visit.”
Incorrect. It was posted on the official TDKR site the day before they shot those scenes.
No, it was snatched from a set visit. This comes from inside the production, so…
I should clarify. It was snatched and outed and then the production was forced to quickly get it out in an “official” capacity. But that wasn’t the way they wanted Catwoman to be revealed to the masses.
Per a clarifying email, I’ve adjusted it to say it was a bit of preemption. Either way, the point still stands.
I can’t say I miss the pre-internet days much. In the end quality is the only thing that wins out.
The good news is that people CAN choose to avoid reading/watching/listening to spoilers, promotional material, news, etc, etc.
I’m taking the “Guy Lodge Vow” this year, where I’m attempting to avoid watching trailers for the film’s I’m looking forward to seeing.
I managed to never see more than 2-3 seconds of footage on “Drive” and I really enjoyed the experience. “Martha Marcy May Marlene”…same thing, didn’t even know what it looked like.
Now I’ve had to walk out of a theater several times already to avoid watching (or even listening) to the “Drive” trailer, but sometimes it really is unavoidable.
I have taken the “Hear No Evil, See No Evil” approach. In a dark theater, you won’t stick out either.
However, online, it is nearly impossible. I think it is up to websites to make sure that they DON’T spoil things for people that aren’t directly looking for it. Don’t put that leaked photo in your lead-in photo…
it’s the main trouble when you film outside and in a big town one of the most anticiped movies
I am constantly annoyed with the fervor for these kind of things. I will admit to doing it here and there, but I mainly geek out over official images. Official trailers. Things like that.
Nowadays, it seems like I have to close my eyes while online. Even you mentioning the flying vehicle in TDKR is a spoiler of sorts that frustrates me to no end.
I wish people would experience things for themselves these days and keep it to themselves. I don’t need shoddy images going up online to build hype for a movie I WILL WATCH OPENING WEEKEND.
Also, I feel really bad for Levitt and anyone else promoting a particular film when they get bombarded with questions about future projects. That information will eventually come out. Let’s use our five-ten minutes with this human being to talk about their current project.
Wait a minute.
They’re doing a Batman 3?
With the unfortunate luck of having seen/heard about some of what seems to be spoilerish stuff online earlier in the summer, I’ve been doing my best to avoid finding out anything else. However, there are some sites that either put the spoiler in a headline and/or make the revealing picture their lead-in photo to the article, which sucks.
I’m looking forward to whenever WB releases official promo material for this movie in the coming months. Especially a trailer that is better than the teaser from July.
My husband is the lead special effects engineer and I can’t tell you much either! There’s lots of metal shavings and you’ve already seen the snow. He says it’s the best film he’s worked on in 20 years of Hollywood filmmaking, and he’s worked on the biggest film titles at the box office.