Joss Whedon’s ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ series adds ‘ER’ star Ming-Na

Joss Whedon is starting to put together his team of special agents for Marvel’s upcoming “Avengers”-related TV series “S.H.I.E.L.D.”

According to Deadline, former “ER” co-star Ming-Na has been selected for one of the leads in the ABC drama pilot “S.H.I.E.L.D.” Whedon, who directed this summer’s smash hit “The Avengers,” is co-writing and directing for Marvel TV and ABC TV Studios.

Ming-Na will play Agent Melinda May, an expert pilot and ace sharpshooter who is dedicated to her work at S.H.I.E.L.D., the Marvel universe’s top secret military agency, led by Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson in the various films).

She will be joining Clark Gregg, who will reprise his role as Agent Phil Coulson, as seen in several Marvel films including “The Avengers.”

Ming-Na also starred in “The Joy Luck Club,” and played Camile Wray for three seasons of “Stargate Universe.” She played Dr. Jing-Mei Chen on NBC’s “ER” for six seasons.