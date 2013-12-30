Jubilee’s connection to the London Underground and other sneaky X-Men easter eggs

(CBR) In this feature, I share with you three comic book “easter eggs.” An easter egg is a joke/visual gag/in-joke that a comic book creator (typically the artist) has hidden in the pages of the comic for readers to find (just like an easter egg). They range from the not-so-obscure to the really obscure. So come check ’em all out and enjoy!

Today is a special theme edition. All easter eggs involving the X-Men!

If you want to suggest an easter egg for a future column, e-mail me at bcronin@comicbookresources.com.