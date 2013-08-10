Juliette Lewis joining M. Night Shyamalan TV series ‘Wayward Pines’

Juliette Lewis is going to give TV another try.

The Oscar nominee has signed on to co-star with Matt Dillon and Carla Gugino in FOX’s “Wayward Pines,” from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “After Earth”), according to Deadline.

While searching for a pair of missing federal agents, Secret Service agent Ethan Burke (Dillon) arrives in a small Idaho town, only to find out that leaving will be more difficult — and more dangerous — than he thought.

Lewis will play a bartender named Beverly who also doesn’t trust the idyllic facade of Wayward Pines.

Chad Hodge (“The Playboy Club”) created the series based on Blake Crouch’s best-selling book series. Also set to appear on the show are Toby Jones, Shannyn Sossamon, and Melissa Leo.

Lewis recently co-starred on NBC’s short-lived “The Firm,” which was cancelled after just one season last summer.

The actress will soon be seen opposite Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts in “August: Osage County.”