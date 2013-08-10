Juliette Lewis joining M. Night Shyamalan TV series ‘Wayward Pines’

#Wayward Pines
08.10.13 5 years ago

Juliette Lewis is going to give TV another try. 

The Oscar nominee has signed on to co-star with Matt Dillon and Carla Gugino in FOX’s “Wayward Pines,” from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “After Earth”), according to Deadline.

While searching for a pair of missing federal agents, Secret Service agent Ethan Burke (Dillon) arrives in a small Idaho town, only to find out that leaving will be more difficult — and more dangerous — than he thought.

Lewis will play a bartender named Beverly who also doesn’t trust the idyllic facade of Wayward Pines.

Chad Hodge (“The Playboy Club”) created the series based on Blake Crouch’s best-selling book series. Also set to appear on the show are Toby Jones, Shannyn Sossamon, and Melissa Leo.

Lewis recently co-starred on NBC’s short-lived “The Firm,” which was cancelled after just one season last summer. 

The actress will soon be seen opposite Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts in “August: Osage County.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wayward Pines
TAGSBLAKE CROUCHJULIETTE LEWISM NIGHT SHYAMALANMATT DILLONWAYWARD PINES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP