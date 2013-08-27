TRINITY WAR CHAPTER 6! Trinity War concludes! But that doesn”t mean all ends well for our heroes. The secret behind Pandora”s Box is revealed and it means the end of the Justice Leagues! This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue. (Preview via Buzzfeed.)
Justice League #23
