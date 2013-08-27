Justice League #23

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 08.27.13 5 years ago

TRINITY WAR CHAPTER 6! Trinity War concludes! But that doesn”t mean all ends well for our heroes. The secret behind Pandora”s Box is revealed and it means the end of the Justice Leagues! This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue. (Preview via Buzzfeed.)

TAGSDC COMICSdoug mahnkeGEOFF JOHNSivan reisJoe PradoJustice LeagueMikal Janintrinity war

