Justin Bieber unveils title, release date, cover of Christmas album

Justin Bieber is ready for Christmas, or at least his Christmas album.

The teenaged heartthrob took to his Twitter account to unveil a Nov. 1 release date for “Under the Mistletoe,” his first holiday-themed album. He’s also featured on the set’s album art, giving the season its greeting in a black jacket and a 1,000-yard stare.

In a Facebook post, Bieber concluded that “Under the Mistletoe” is “not your normal Christmas album.” Well, at least there’s snow.

Part if not all of the album’s proceeds will go to charity, and Bieber will be heard with Boyz II Men — no strangers to holiday albums themselves — on at least one track.