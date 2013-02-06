Better ‘Believe’ it: Justin Bieber’s acoustic album at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Justin Bieber becomes the only artist to have notched five No. 1 albums before he”s 19 years old, as “Believe Acoustic” debuts at the top of The Billboard 200. The set – which contains stripped-down takes of his songs from “Believe” plus three new tracks – moved 211,000 copies last week.

“Believe” was the teen’s last set, and it sold 374,000 units in its first week in 2012. Bieber turns 19 on March 1.

Andrea Bocelli takes No. 2 with his new “Passione,” which sold 94,000; it ties his previous peak position on the tally, as “My Christmas” also only made it to the runners-up slot.

Tegan and Sara have new chart and sales high-water marks with their new “Heartthrob,” which sold 49,000 and starts at No. 3. Their previous “Sainthood” capped at No. 21 with 24,000 in its biggest-

Charlie Wilson”s “Love, Charlie” enters the 200 at No. 4 with, appropriately, 44,000 units. The former Gap Band man made it to No. 2 with his last, “Uncle Charlie” in 2009.

The “Pitch Perfect” soundtrack slips No. 3 to No. 5 (37,000, -16%), Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” climbs No. 8 to No. 6 (37,000, +2%), Mumford & Sons” “Babel” falls No. 6 to No. 7 (36,000, -6%) and Gary Allan”s “Set You Free” gives up No. 1 for No. 8 (34,000, -68%). The Lumineers” self-titled album descends No. 2 to No. 9 (32,000, -34%) and Taylor Swift”s “Red” shift No. 9 to No. 10 (29,000, -15%).

Album sales are up 7% compared to the previous week and down 10% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year so far are down 2% compared to 2012.