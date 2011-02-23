Justin Bieber’s new remix album claims No. 1 on The Billboard 200

This may shock – I know I was shocked – but Justin Bieber”s new album has overtaken the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. His “Never Say Never: The Remixes” set arrives with 161,000 copies. His last “My World 2.0” took the summit in April last year, with 283,000 in its first week. Sales this week were aided by the movie “Never Say Never”s” release two weeks ago, of course, but also the teenaged heartthrob”s appearance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 13.

This makes it four top 10 albums for The Bieb. And this marks the first remix set to top the list since Jennifer Lopez”s “J to tha L-O! The Remixes” (lol) took the top in 2002.

Mumford & Sons – among other Grammy performers – also experience a serious uptick this week, with “Sigh No More” sticking to No. 2 but selling 133,000 copies – a 169% sales increase. The set also was sold via Amazon”s MP3 store for $5.99.

The “Now 37” compilation falls No. 1 to No. 3 with 95,000 (-37%).

Big award winner Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” re-enters the top tier No. 17 to No. 4 (85,000, 205%) while Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” moves No. 6 to No. 5 (61,000, +55%). Eminem”s “Recovery” ascends No. 7 to No. 6 (61,000, +60%), the “2011 Grammy Nominees” set climbs No. 11 to No. 7 (56,000, +67%) and “My World 2.0” slips No. 3 to No. 8 (54,000, +13%).

Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” falls No. 4 to No. 9 (46,000, -2%) and Rihanna”s “Loud” descends No. 8 to No. 10 (45,000, +13%).

Where is Album of the Year award winner Arcade Fire”s “The Suburbs?” It rebounds No. 52 to No. 12 (41,000, +238%).

Album sales this week are up 12% over last week, and up 10% compared to the same week last week.