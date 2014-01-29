Justin Lin signs on to produce Fox’s ‘Toymageddon’ with eyes on directing

and 01.29.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Longtime “Fast and the Furious” director Justin Lin, who”s already attached to the “Bourne Legacy” sequel, has another gig on his plate: According to The Hollywood Reporter, he”s set to produce “Toymageddon” for Fox, with an eye toward directing if all the parts fall into place.

Based on an idea by Anonymous Content”s Tariq Merhab, “Toymageddon” remains is described  as a big-budget family action film akin to “Ghostbusters” and “Jurassic Park”, featuring a toy factory going bonkers. Anonymous Content is the production company behind HBO”s “True Detective”.

The search for a writer is expected to begin shortly.

Around The Web

TAGSFoxJUSTIN LINTariq MerhabToymageddon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP