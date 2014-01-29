Justin Lin signs on to produce Fox’s ‘Toymageddon’ with eyes on directing

(CBR) Longtime “Fast and the Furious” director Justin Lin, who”s already attached to the “Bourne Legacy” sequel, has another gig on his plate: According to The Hollywood Reporter, he”s set to produce “Toymageddon” for Fox, with an eye toward directing if all the parts fall into place.

Based on an idea by Anonymous Content”s Tariq Merhab, “Toymageddon” remains is described as a big-budget family action film akin to “Ghostbusters” and “Jurassic Park”, featuring a toy factory going bonkers. Anonymous Content is the production company behind HBO”s “True Detective”.

The search for a writer is expected to begin shortly.