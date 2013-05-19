Justin Timberlake and Carey Mulligan rock Cannes at the ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ premiere

05.19.13 5 years ago

Global multimedia superstar Justin Timberlake understandably stole much of the attention on Sunday at the Cannes premiere of “Inside Llewyn Davis,” the new Coen Bros. film about the Greenwich Village music scene in the 1960s that has been receiving mostly-positive reviews since its debut at the festival, including from our very own Guy Lodge. Nevertheless, the photogs had their hands full with a horde of other celebs including Timberlake’s co-stars Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”), Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and John Goodman and other attendees like Kirsten Dunst, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda and, yes, Timberlake’s main squeeze Jessica Biel.

