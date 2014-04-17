Justin Timberlake and other stars to join ‘Oprah’s Master Class’

If you loved the celebrity interviews on “Oprah,” rejoice — “Oprah's Master Class” returns to OWN on Sun. May 11 at 10:00 p.m. with a raft of celebrities who want to talk about themselves. How often does that happen?

In making the announcement at OWN”s recent Upfront presentation, Oprah Winfrey said, “I wanted to create a series where we would be able to offer some of the most iconic artists of our time a chance to share what they know for sure… this Mother”s Day we launch a brand new season and I actually think it”s the best one yet.”

Don't believe her? This preview clip actually looks pretty interesting, people.





Here's a rundown of who's coming:

Justin Timberlake (May 11) – The brand new season kicks off with one of this generation”s most celebrated entertainers, multiple Grammy and Emmy award-winning actor and musician, Justin Timberlake. The Memphis-born superstar, who appeared most recently in the Coen brothers film “Inside Llewyn Davis” and is a five-time “SaturdayNight Live” host whose sketches became viral video sensations, now sits down with Oprah for a candid conversation in the midst of a worldwide tour in support of his critically-acclaimed album which has sold more than six million copies to date, The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience. Sharing never-before-told stories about growing up and his musical influences, he lends his most valuable life lessons yet, including: how to find your voice, how to break the mold and how to hold on to your ambition.



Whoopi Goldberg (June 1) – Bona fide comedy legend and among the very few who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, Whoopi Goldberg has appeared in over 140 movies and is co-host and moderator on “The View.” Raised by a single mother in New York City, Whoopi talks candidly about her childhood and shares her most valuable life lessons, including personal stories about her iconic roles as Celie in “The Color Purple” and Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost.” She also shares how she learned to accept success in all of its forms and open the door to opportunity.



Tim McGraw (June 8) – Multiple Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor, Tim McGraw, holds the record for the highest grossing tour in country music history and has had eleven consecutive albums debut at No.1 on the Billboard charts. With all his success, he remains a down-to-earth Southern boy at heart. Married to superstar Faith Hill for almost twenty years, the couple is considered country music royalty. Embarking on a multi-city tour for his new album, “Sundown Heaven Town,” Tim sits down for an emotional conversation about his childhood in a small Louisiana town, the family secret that would change his life forever and what he”s learned as a father of three daughters.



Robin Roberts (June 15) – “Good Morning America” anchor and Peabody award recipient, Robin Roberts, led GMA to top ratings with three consecutive Emmy awards for outstanding morning program. In this emotional and candid conversation, Robin opens up about her brave battle with breast cancer, how she overcame adversity and shares her most valuable life lessons learned, including how to be true to yourself and listen to your inner voice.



The following episode premiere dates will be announced in the coming weeks:



Lionel Richie – Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning music mastermind, Lionel Richie hasn”t stopped yet since his debut with “The Commodores” through his smashing success of the global phenomenon “We Are The World.” With eleven hit albums, over a hundred million records sold and ongoing tours, Lionel opens up about his childhood in Tuskegee, Alabama, the prejudices he endured, and what he learned from his father.



Barbara Walters – Legendary journalist Barbara Walters is a twelve-time Emmy award winner, an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences” Hall of Famer and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient whose career is unrivaled. In this rare glimpse into Barbara”s personal journey, she details how she got her big break and talks about why she recently chose to step away from the Emmy-winning daytime show she created, “The View.” Barbara describes her ascent, from being the first woman to co-anchor “The Today Show” to interviewing every sitting President and First Lady since Richard Nixon. She also offers her most valuable lessons learned from her unparalleled five decades in the business.



Vanessa Williams – Multiple Emmy and NAACP Award-winning singer and actress, Vanessa Williams performed in dozens of hit films and television shows and earned rave reviews for her starring roles on Broadway. Here, Vanessa opens up about being the first African-American to ever win the Miss America title, enduring controversy, coming back with her Grammy-nominated hit single, “Save the Best for Last,” motherhood and how she believes success comes from ‘giving your whole heart.”



Billy Bob Thornton – Academy Award-winning actor, director, screenwriter and musician, Billy Bob Thornton is a story teller at heart and describes how, in his own words, he”s ‘lived a thousand lifetimes.” From his humble beginnings growing up in an Arkansas town with a population of 110, Billy Bob opens up about his family, relationships, success, and gives advice on how to keep the artist inside alive.



Sharon Stone – Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress, Sharon Stone, known for her iconic beauty and indelible role in “Basic Instinct” and Academy Award nomination for “Casino,” shares her story, when at the height of her career, she suffered a brain aneurism and fought to survive. From her childhood growing up in the mountains of Pennsylvania to the pinnacle of fame and fortune, Sharon opens up about the valuable lessons she”s learned from her surroundings and experiences, offering a beautiful example of staying in gratitude and focusing on joy.



Are you excited for the new season?