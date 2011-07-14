Justin Timberlake awarded three Emmy nominations for ‘SNL’ and ‘3-Way’

It’s been a good week month for Justin Timberlake.  The pop superstar scored another hit movie with last month’s “Bad Teacher,” he became the creative guru for a new MySpace and now he’s landed three Emmy nominations including his first acting nod.

Timberlake was rewarded with a nod in the guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”  That category also includes Matt Damon (“30 Rock”), Will Arnett (“30 Rock”), Nathan Lane (“Modern Family”), Idris Elba (“The Big C”) and Zach Galifianakis (“SNL”).

He also found himself back in the outstanding original music and lyrics category with two nominations.  The first for “3-Way” which he co-wrote with The Lonely Island crew of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.  Lady Gaga performed with Sandberg and Timberlake on the song, but was not part of the writing team.  The second nomination is actually for his opening monologue in the same “SNL” show “3-Way” debuted. That writing nod is shared with Seth Meyers, Katreese Barnes and John Mulaney.  

The 30-year-old previously won Emmys in best guest actor category in 2009 for, you guessed it, “SNL” and for co-writing “Dick in a Box” in 2007.

Timberlake stars alongside Mila Kunis in the new comedy “Friends with Benefits” which hits theaters on July 22.

For a complete list of this year’s 2011 Emmy Awards nominations, click here.

