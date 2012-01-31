Justin Timberlake gets in ‘Trouble’ with Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams

#Justin Timberlake
02.01.12 7 years ago

Justin Timberlake continues forging ahead with his acting career, having just signed on to star opposite Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams in “Trouble with the Curve”, a sports drama in which Timberlake will play a young baseball scout who vies for the affections of the daughter (Adams) of a much-older professional rival (Eastwood). The film will serve as the directorial debut of Robert Lorenz, a longtime Eastwood associate.

The news was broken by Deadline. 

Timberlake’s acting career has blossomed over the last several years, with his performance in David Fincher’s Oscar-winning “The Social Network” garnering him critical raves.  Last year saw him rack up three commercial hits: the Cameron Diaz comedy vehicle “Bad Teacher”, rom-com “Friends with Benefits” opposite Mila Kunis, and the sci-fi thriller “In Time” co-starring Amanda Seyfried. The last two titles demonstrated Timberlake’s international appeal, as they made the majority of their money in overseas markets.

In addition to “Curve”, Timberlake also has a starring role in the Coen Bros. drama “Inside Llewyn Davis” in the pipeline. That film co-stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund.

“Trouble with the Curve” is slated for a September 28th release.

What do you think of Timberlake’s attachment? Are you a fan of him as an actor, or would you rather he go back to making music? Sound off in the comments!

