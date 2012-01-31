Justin Timberlake gets in ‘Trouble’ with Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams

Justin Timberlake continues forging ahead with his acting career, having just signed on to star opposite Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams in “Trouble with the Curve”, a sports drama in which Timberlake will play a young baseball scout who vies for the affections of the daughter (Adams) of a much-older professional rival (Eastwood). The film will serve as the directorial debut of Robert Lorenz, a longtime Eastwood associate.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Timberlake’s acting career has blossomed over the last several years, with his performance in David Fincher’s Oscar-winning “The Social Network” garnering him critical raves. Last year saw him rack up three commercial hits: the Cameron Diaz comedy vehicle “Bad Teacher”, rom-com “Friends with Benefits” opposite Mila Kunis, and the sci-fi thriller “In Time” co-starring Amanda Seyfried. The last two titles demonstrated Timberlake’s international appeal, as they made the majority of their money in overseas markets.

In addition to “Curve”, Timberlake also has a starring role in the Coen Bros. drama “Inside Llewyn Davis” in the pipeline. That film co-stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund.

“Trouble with the Curve” is slated for a September 28th release.

What do you think of Timberlake’s attachment? Are you a fan of him as an actor, or would you rather he go back to making music? Sound off in the comments!