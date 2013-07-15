Watch: Justin Timberlake joins Jay-Z for ‘Holy Grail’ live in the U.K.

Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake”s Legends of the Summer tour kicks off in North American on Wednesday in Toronto. The two superstars gave fans a little taste of what to expect as they played two dates during Yahoo”s Wireless Festival in the U.K. over the weekend. For Timberlake”s July 12 solo set, Jay-Z joined him for “Suit & Tie,” then on Saturday night, Timberlake returned the favor by coming out for “Holy Grail.”

The tour dates are below the video embed.



What song do you want to see them do together on the Legends of the Summer tour?



Legends Of The Summer Tour Dates

July 17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

July 19 New York, NY Yankee Stadium

July 22 Chicago, IL Soldier Field?

July 26 San Francisco, CA Candlestick Park

July 28 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl?

July 31 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium?

August 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Stadium

August 6 Detroit, MI Ford Field?

August 8 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium?

August 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park?

August 13 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park?

August 16 Miami, FL Sun Life Stadium