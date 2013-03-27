Justin Timberlake’s ’20/20′ dominates Billboard 200

Justin Timberlake is still seeing “20/20.”

“The 20/20 Experience,” the singer’s first album in over six years, tops the Billboard 200 chart this week, moving a whopping 968,000 copies in its first week.

It’s Timberlake’s second No. 1 album. “FutureSex/LoveSounds” opened at No. 1 in 2006, selling 684,000. 2002’s “Justified” peaked at No. 2.