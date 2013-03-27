Justin Timberlake’s ’20/20′ dominates Billboard 200

03.27.13

Justin Timberlake is still seeing “20/20.”

“The 20/20 Experience,” the singer’s first album in over six years, tops the Billboard 200 chart this week, moving a whopping 968,000 copies in its first week.

It’s Timberlake’s second No. 1 album. “FutureSex/LoveSounds” opened at No. 1 in 2006, selling 684,000. 2002’s “Justified” peaked at No. 2.
At No. 2 is rising country star Kacey Musgraves, whose “Same Trailer Different Park” sold 43,000 copies in its first week.
Bruno Mars’ leggy “Unorthodox Jukebox” moves up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3, after selling 41,000 copies (down 3%). It pushes Luke Bryan’s “Spring Break . . . Here to Party” down one spot to No. 4 (38,000; down 37%).

Meanwhile, the new hit single “Just Give Me a Reason” (featuring Nate Ruess) rocketed P!nk’s “The Truth About Love” from No. 11 to No. 5. Albums sales were up up 26%, with 36,000 sold.

 

Imagine Dragons’ “Night Visions” returns to the top 10, rising 12-6 with 29,000 (up 3%).
Bon Jovi’s “What About Now” took a big tumble this week, after debuting at No. 1 last week. Sales fell 71%, pushing “Now” down to No. 7, with 29,000 sold.

The “Les Misérables” soundtrack was reissued with bonus tracks, and fans responded, buying 28,000 copies a and sending it to No. 8. 

Things stayed virtually identical for Mumford & Sons, whose latest album “Babel” holds on to the No. 9 spot after selling 27,000 (down just 11%). 

Finally, Rihanna’s “Unapologetic” close out the top ten, moving 26,000 units.

Total album sales are up 9% from last week and up 11% compared to the same week last year. 2013 albums sales are 67.5 million so far, down 6% from this same point last year, where the total was 71.7 million.

 

