A-

Justin Timberlake’s emotional video for ‘Mirrors’: Watch

#Justin Timberlake
03.19.13 5 years ago

In current single, “Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake looks at his relationship (presumably with now-wife Jessica Biel) and lovingly looks back at how they are so close now, when he sees, “The other half of me.”

[More after the jump…]

But their fairytale wasn”t a storybook one and he sings about their trials as well, but now his past is gone and he is sure that there”s no one else he wants to have by his side.

That drama plays out in the  8-minute video, directed by Floria Sigismondi, for the song that premiered tonight.

An elderly couple looks back at their life together, starting with their very early days in their early 20s, then at two more stages that looks to be late 20s and early 30s, then as the elderly couple. There are good times, but there are tears and fights too. Yet through it all their love endures until the very end (anyone else think the husband is a ghost?)

Timberlake doesn”t appear until the 6-minute mark when the song turns into a reflective interlude, with Timbaland chanting “you are the love of my life” and Timberlake vocalizing, occasionally singing, “You”re my reflection.” He performs a modern dance of sorts in a room full of mirrors as female dancers move around him, until he picks one to reflect upon. There”s really nothing he can”t do, is there?

Other than the Swarovski crystal plug, it”s a lovely and stirring video of a couple”s life. It”s dedicated to William and Sadie, who are Timberlake”s grandparents (according to MTV, my hunch is right… William passed away last year after being married for 63 years. May he and Biel have the same luck.

In current single, “Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake looks at his relationship (presumably with now-wife Jessica Biel) and lovingly looks back at how they are so close now, when he sees, “The other half of me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP