Justin Timberlake’s emotional video for ‘Mirrors’: Watch

In current single, “Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake looks at his relationship (presumably with now-wife Jessica Biel) and lovingly looks back at how they are so close now, when he sees, “The other half of me.”

[More after the jump…]

But their fairytale wasn”t a storybook one and he sings about their trials as well, but now his past is gone and he is sure that there”s no one else he wants to have by his side.

That drama plays out in the 8-minute video, directed by Floria Sigismondi, for the song that premiered tonight.

An elderly couple looks back at their life together, starting with their very early days in their early 20s, then at two more stages that looks to be late 20s and early 30s, then as the elderly couple. There are good times, but there are tears and fights too. Yet through it all their love endures until the very end (anyone else think the husband is a ghost?)

Timberlake doesn”t appear until the 6-minute mark when the song turns into a reflective interlude, with Timbaland chanting “you are the love of my life” and Timberlake vocalizing, occasionally singing, “You”re my reflection.” He performs a modern dance of sorts in a room full of mirrors as female dancers move around him, until he picks one to reflect upon. There”s really nothing he can”t do, is there?

Other than the Swarovski crystal plug, it”s a lovely and stirring video of a couple”s life. It”s dedicated to William and Sadie, who are Timberlake”s grandparents (according to MTV, my hunch is right… William passed away last year after being married for 63 years. May he and Biel have the same luck.

In current single, “Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake looks at his relationship (presumably with now-wife Jessica Biel) and lovingly looks back at how they are so close now, when he sees, “The other half of me.”