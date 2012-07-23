Listen: Kanye West and 2 Chainz want a big booty girl for their ‘Birthday Song’

Fresh off the announcement that Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label compilation has a due date, and that 2 Chainz is still not an official associate of the label, Ye and the Atlanta rapper have dropped “Birthday Song.”

No, it’s not the “Birthday Song” you know and love: “All I want for my birthday is a big booty girl.”

I’m not even going to pretend I can look past the literal twist on “pay for play” exchange of sex acts for one’s birthday, even when Rihanna says it. That, combined with lazy, entitled opening verse from 2 Chainz, the gender classicism and the abhorrent repeated “You in first place,” means this won’t sit well for some.

But if you don’t like it, don’t bring your drama to the table, West warns you “actresses.”

For the record, ladies, a sweater is a perfectly nice gift (hell, so is a “coupe”). If your man — famous rapper or not — tells you to “do better” and insinuates you grab a friend to bring her into the bed for some crew-love, you can certainly inform him nary a birthday will be happy again until that sainted day when he’s buried next to “two bitches.”

Nope, not for me. I wish it weren’t for anybody.

The track will be included on 2 Chainz’ “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” due Aug. 14.