Listen: Rihanna and Chris Brown on not one, but two, remixes

So what”s worse than Chris Brown and Rihanna reuniting for one remix? How about the fact that they reunited for two remixes. Just in case we didn”t get the hint that she had forgiven him for bashing her about three years ago, Rihanna not only had Brown appear on the remix of “Birthday Cake,” from her album “Talk That Talk,” but she showed up on a remix of his song “Turn Up The Music” on Monday.
And wait, it gets even better! Monday was Rihanna’s birthday!
On the salacious “Birthday Cake” Remix, which has been stretched by nearly two minutes from the short version that appears on the album, Brown comes in around 1:15 with the phase “Girl I want to fuck you right now/I”ve been missing your body.”
On Brown”s electropop “Turn Up The Music,” Rihanna comes in around 1:35 singing the chorus. It”s a slight song to begin with (as they both are), but the remixes flesh them both out with loops, repeats, and beats. At one point, on “Turn Up the Music,” Brown tells “RiRi” to turn it up.
I can”t listen to them and judge them fairly because all I can see is her face after the attack. So I”m posting both of them below without further commentary so you can hear them and judge for yourself. Her remix is first and then his.
This will not end well.
At all.
What ever, they obviously are both trying to get over it. They’re both young and they’ve been able to move on. I don’t think it’s any of our right to judge their decision to be professionally involved with each other.
They are not just professionally involved you naive asshole. That girl was beaten pretty badly, weird that she would associate herself with that idiot again when there are tons of other pop stars that she could collaborate with. How on earth does a girl get over that fact they a guy beat her face in, then those pictures of the beaten face were put up online and then you forgive him? Really? He is the only other person you can make a song with? Grow up sweetie and have some self worth!
rihanna joins a long list of whores and prostitutes who, for some reason or another, decide to turn a profit for the man who viciously beat her.
hmmm… was my comment deleted for content or did i not enter the fields right. like many prostitutes before her, rihanna’s allowing the man who viciously beat her face in to make money off of her…
nevermind… blasted office internet and it’s wackiness.
oh they were deleted. funny.
Maaaaaaaaaaaaybe you are just a jerk? Just a thought.
