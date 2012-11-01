Kanye West drops trailer to ‘Cruel Winter’ short film… in advance of new album?

#Kanye West
11.01.12 6 years ago

Are we ready for a new world order? That’s what the trailer to a new short film, “Cruel Winter,” asks us. Kanye West has probably already crowned himself king of said order.

The rapper/producer has apparently headed up another short, fueling speculation that “Cruel Winter” will not only be a film but a complete album to follow-up his G.O.O.D. Music compilation “Cruel Summer.”

The video itself answers almost nothing, using only the ominous-sounding pre-recorded sample and pictures of the coldest months wreaking havoc on the landscape. It could be incredibly beautiful. And pretentious. Or, with any luck, both.

West already tried his hand at another music-driven short: for music video purposes, “Runaway” was longform, and shot with a precious hand and admiration for the female body. It containted a number of song clips, and not just “Runaway,” and so maybe “Cruel Winter” will serve as the same sort of preview song-driver.

Q-Tip made first mention of “Cruel Winter” as a new piece of music, talking briefly about it at a BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet stop in September. The former A Tribe Called Quest rhymer is one of the newest signees over at West’s G.O.O.D. Music, so it only makes sense he start showing up in more recordings. Meanwhile, West has hinted he’s been working on a new solo set, simultaneously as he was finishing up “Cruel Summer” this, well, summer. His last “My Beautiful Dark, Twisted Fantasy” dropped in November 2010.

What do you think? Will the crew have a complete new set out in time for Christmas, following Def Jam’s famous maneuver to drop last-minute, pre-Christmas albums?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSCruel Wintergood musicKanye WestQ-TIPQTip

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP