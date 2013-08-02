Watch: Kanye West remixes ‘The Canyons’ trailer with new music

There may be a few things that have blighted the release of director Paul Schrader’s “The Canyons,” including the trailer. Or maybe that’s what Kanye West thought, so he and his arts company DONDA made a “Canyons” trailer remix, which includes new music from the hitmaker.

“The Canyons,” starring Lindsay Lohan and James Deen, was penned by West’s pal Bret Easton Ellis; the “American Psycho” writer helped put together West’s “American Psycho” parody promo video for his latest album “Yeezus.” So this West “remix” essentially brought collaborators back together.

“The Canyons” hits theaters and iTunes VOD today. Check it out:

The all-piano soundtrack to the clip seems to wash out the dialogue. We leave it up to you if that’s a good thing.

Meanwhile, West has been more actively promoting “Yeezus” in other ways. The rapper made a surprise appearance at a Travi$ Scott concert last night (Aug. 1), and in L.A.’s darkly lit El Rey theater, he thrashed through “New Slaves.” The room sounds like a mix of a land disaster and the best New Year Eve’s party ever.

Travi$ Scott is signed to Yeezy’s G.O.O.D. Music label as a producer and to Grand Hustle as a rapper.