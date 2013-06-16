Watch: Kanye’s ‘Yeezus’ meets ‘American Psycho’ in new album release promo

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Patrick Bateman has a brand-new musical obsession.

The cult-classic 2000 Bret Easton Ellis adaptation “American Psycho” is the subject of a new spoof video promoting Kanye West’s already-leaked sixth studio album “Yeezus,” and the finished product was screened on the side of Los Angeles’s Milk Studios during an album release party over the weekend.

Starring “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” regulars Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban (neither of whom, I can safely predict, will be giving Daniel Day-Lewis a run for his money anytime soon), the clip takes off from the scene in which Bateman (Christian Bale) murders a co-worker with an axe to the strains of Huey Lewis and the News’ 1986 single “Hip to Be Square.”

“Well, the earlier records were a little too hip-hop for me and my taste, but when ‘Dark Twisted Fantasy’ came out in 2010, I think he really came into his own both musically and lyrically!” begins Disick’s Bateman at the beginning of the reimagined scene, in a performance that will not be winning any awards. And then…I don’t know, something about how Kanye West is like Jesus, Walt Disney and Steve jobs all rolled into one. Hmm…any guesses who wrote the script for this thing?

Check out the clip in the fan-made video below.

“Yeezus” officially comes out on Tuesday.