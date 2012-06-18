Kanye West schedules two Atlantic City solo concerts

Kanye West will be fresh off the Watch the Throne European tour with Jay-Z when he hits the stage solo this summer.

The rapper has slated July 6 and 7 in Atlantic City for solo shows, at the new Ovation Hall at the Revel casino near AC’s infamous Boardwalk. Tickets go on sale later this week on June 22 at 10 a.m. EST.

Watch the Throne are playing three more shows overseas, with tonight (June 18) in Paris and two more in the U.K. This summer, Kayne will be undoubtedly busy ramping up his label G.O.O.D Music’s first major compilation with signees like Pusha T, Big Sean, Q-Tip and John Legend; these solo shows may prove ample opportunity to bow new tunes and showcase the stable of talent.

As previously reported, Ye’s cohort Jay-Z will be organizing his Made In America Festival for later this summer, on top of writing music for the Overbrook Entertainment overhaul of “Annie,” starring Will Smith’s daughter and “Whip My Hair” singer Willow Smith.