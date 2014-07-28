Karen O falls under love’s spell in ‘Rapt’ video: Watch

07.28.14 4 years ago

Karen O”s video for her new single “Rapt,” features the Yeah Yeah Yeah”s singer submerged in water, floating under the surface in a sequined red dress.

The Oscar nominee shows no signs of panic as she spins, crouches, and twirls, completely surrounded by water as she continues to fall deeper and deeper.

The video captures the woozy lo-fi feel of the song, which is about being taken over and immersed by emotion–both good and bad–  or as Karen O more aptly puts it, “love”s a f**king bitch.”

Karen O”s husband, Barney Clay, directed the video for “Rapt,” which is the first single from “Crush Songs,” out Sept. 9 on Julian Casablancas” Cult Records.

“Crush Songs” are songs about, as the title implies, love crushes, written and recorded  by the singer/songwriter in 2006-2007. “When I was 27, I crushed a lot,” she says in a statement. “I wasn”t sure I”d ever fall in love again. These songs were written and recorded in private around this time. They are the soundtrack to whatever was an ever-continuing love crusade. I hope they keep you company on yours.”

The track listing for “Crush Songs” is below the video.

Track list for “Crush Songs”

1. Ooo
2. Rapt
3. Visits
4. Beast
5. Comes the Night
6. NYC Baby
7. Other Side
8. So Far
9. Day Go By
10. Body
11. King
12. Indian Summer
13. Sunset Sun
14. Native Korean Rock
15. Singalong

Around The Web

TAGSCrush Songskaren oRaptyeah yeah yeahs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP