Karen O falls under love’s spell in ‘Rapt’ video: Watch

Karen O”s video for her new single “Rapt,” features the Yeah Yeah Yeah”s singer submerged in water, floating under the surface in a sequined red dress.

The Oscar nominee shows no signs of panic as she spins, crouches, and twirls, completely surrounded by water as she continues to fall deeper and deeper.

The video captures the woozy lo-fi feel of the song, which is about being taken over and immersed by emotion–both good and bad– or as Karen O more aptly puts it, “love”s a f**king bitch.”

Karen O”s husband, Barney Clay, directed the video for “Rapt,” which is the first single from “Crush Songs,” out Sept. 9 on Julian Casablancas” Cult Records.

“Crush Songs” are songs about, as the title implies, love crushes, written and recorded by the singer/songwriter in 2006-2007. “When I was 27, I crushed a lot,” she says in a statement. “I wasn”t sure I”d ever fall in love again. These songs were written and recorded in private around this time. They are the soundtrack to whatever was an ever-continuing love crusade. I hope they keep you company on yours.”

The track listing for “Crush Songs” is below the video.

Track list for “Crush Songs”

1. Ooo

2. Rapt

3. Visits

4. Beast

5. Comes the Night

6. NYC Baby

7. Other Side

8. So Far

9. Day Go By

10. Body

11. King

12. Indian Summer

13. Sunset Sun

14. Native Korean Rock

15. Singalong