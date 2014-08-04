Kate Mara wraps production on ‘Fantastic Four’ with a cast selfie

(CBR) Kate Mara has finished filming her role as the Invisible Woman in Josh Trank”s “Fantastic Four.”

The actress tweeted the above photo along with the message, “That”s a wrap on #FantasticFour! Thanks to my boys @Miles_Teller @michaelb4jordan @1jamiebell for the fun times …” That”s, from left, Mikes Teller (Mr. Fantastic), Michael B. Jordan (Human Torch) and Jamie Bell (The Thing).

Teller added in a tweet of his own, “And that”s a wrap on the lovely & talented @_KateMara. They couldn”t have picked a better invisible woman for me to lust after.”

Although Mara alarmed fans of the Marvel comics property last month when she was quoted as saying Trank told her the plot of the Fox reboot “won”t be based on any history of anything already published,” producer Simon Kinberg was quick to clarify, “I actually think that this Fantastic Four movie is sort of a celebration of all the Fantastic Four comics that have preceded it.”

“Fantastic Four” opens June 15, 2015.