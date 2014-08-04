Kate Mara wraps production on ‘Fantastic Four’ with a cast selfie

#Miles Teller #Fantastic Four #Twitter
and 08.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Kate Mara has finished filming her role as the Invisible Woman in Josh Trank”s “Fantastic Four.”

The actress tweeted the above photo along with the message, “That”s a wrap on #FantasticFour! Thanks to my boys @Miles_Teller @michaelb4jordan @1jamiebell for the fun times …” That”s, from left, Mikes Teller (Mr. Fantastic), Michael B. Jordan (Human Torch) and Jamie Bell (The Thing).

Teller added in a tweet of his own, “And that”s a wrap on the lovely & talented @_KateMara. They couldn”t have picked a better invisible woman for me to lust after.”

Although Mara alarmed fans of the Marvel comics property last month when she was quoted as saying Trank told her the plot of the Fox reboot “won”t be based on any history of anything already published,” producer Simon Kinberg was quick to clarify, “I actually think that this Fantastic Four movie is sort of a celebration of all the Fantastic Four comics that have preceded it.”

“Fantastic Four” opens June 15, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miles Teller#Fantastic Four#Twitter
TAGSfantastic fourJAMIE BELLJOSH TRANKKate MaraKate Mara TwitterMICHAEL B JORDANMILES TELLERMiles Teller TwitterSIMON KINBERGSue StormTHE INVISIBLE WOMANTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP