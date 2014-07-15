New ‘Fantastic Four’ won’t be based on the existing comic book mythology says Kate Mara

(CBR) Actress Kate Mara, who stars as Sue Storm in Fox”s “Fantastic Four” reboot, says she”s never read any of the comics, but that”s just fine with director Josh Trank.

“I”ve never been a fan of comics, I”ve never actually read one,” Mara told Esquire Mexico in an interview presented by ComicBookMovie using Google Translate. “I was going to for this movie but the director said it wasn”t necessary. Well, actually he told us that we shouldn”t do it because the plot won”t be based on any history of anything already published. So I chose to follow his instructions. The one fact is I am a fan of comic book movies, so it”s very exciting to be part of a movie like this.”

She also said she understands the character has a lot of fans, but that doesn”t make the role more intimidating than any other.

“I don”t feel more responsibility with this role that I”ve felt with others,” said the “House of Cards” star. “I understand that there are many fans of Fantastic Four, and I guess they expect a lot from me, but I prefer not to be pressured by that. We are also trying to create a new way of seeing these superheroes, I”m focusing on making her [Susan Storm] as real as possible.”

Opening June 19, 2015, “Fantastic Four” also stars Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch, Miles Teller as Mister Fantastic, Jamie Bell as The Thing and Toby Kebbell as Doctor Doom.