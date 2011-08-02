Kathryn McCormick and Ryan Guzman to star in next ‘Step Up’ film

“So You Think You can Dance” star Kathryn McCormick and well-known model Ryan Guzman are set to star in the latest installment of the lucrative “Step Up” franchise for Summit Entertainment.

The latest film, the fourth in the series, sets the dancing in the hot spots of Miami.

The film, written by Jenny Mayer, will be directed by Scott Speer in 3D and produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Adam Shankman (“Rock of Ages”) and Summit Entertainment”s Patrick Wachsberger and Erik Feig. It will start shooting later this summer.



Jon M. Chu, who directed “Step Up 2: The Streets and “Step Up 3-D,” will executive produce. His next directorial effort will be the second “GI joe” film.

Unlike the first three films (which were distributed by Disney), Summit will distribute the film domestically.



The “Step Up” franchise has so far grossed more than $430 million worldwide.



The film marks Guzman”s acting debut. McCormick was a popular contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” which makes her a perfect fit for the “Step Up” series.

