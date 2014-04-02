Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves to tape CMT’s ‘Crossroads’

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves will be tour mates this summer, but first the two will come together for the 50th episode of “Crossroads,” CMT”s innovative series that pairs country artists with acts from another genre.

“CMT Crossroads: Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves” will premiere June 13, not only on CMT, but on sister stations VH1, MTV, MTV Hits and Palladia.

The show should provide a big boost for Musgraves, who won Grammys this January for best country song and best country album, but has yet to break through into the mainstream.

As with past episodes, Perry and Musgraves will share stories and songs in the hour-long episode. Past pairings have include Def Leppard with Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi and Sugarland, Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum, Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams, and, most recently, Dierks Bentley with OneRepublic.

Perry's tour kicks off June 22 in Raleigh, N.C.