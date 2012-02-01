Katy Perry joins list of performers for Grammys and MusiCares

Katy Perry has been added to the list of nominated performers who will appear on the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards. She joins previously announced performers Adele, Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson, Glen Campbell with the Band Perry and Blake Shelton; Coldplay and Rihanna; Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

Among the newly-announced presenters are Dierks Bentley, Drake, Miranda Lambert and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Additionally, the Recording Academy released the slew of artists who will honor Paul McCartney two nights prior to the Grammy Awards at the annual MusiCares Person of the Year dinner. Comedian Eddie Izzard will host the evening, which will feature performances from Tony Bennett, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, James Taylor, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, and Sir Paul himself. Also on the bill will be the cast of the Beatles” “Love”/Cirque Du Soleil show, Duane Eddy, Diana Krall, Alison Krauss and Union Station and Sergio Mendes.

Given Krall”s involvement and that Tommy LiPuma is the evening”s musical director, chances are McCartney will be performing material from his Feb. 7 album of standards, “Kisses on the Bottom” (Krall and LiPuma co-produced the set).

McCartney will also perform on the Grammys on Feb. 12. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Billboard that McCartney will perform “My Valentine,” one of the two originals on “Kisses.”

In other Katy Perry news, the singer is in discussions with Paramount and Imagine Entertainment to create a 3D film based on her career, similar to “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.