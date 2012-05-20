Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Usher were just a few of the many A-listers on hand at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The show, hosted by “Modern Family” stars Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Check out the full gallery of red-carpet arrival photos below!
Katy Perry, Justin Bieber bring the heat at 2012 Billboard Awards
Chris Eggertsen 05.21.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With