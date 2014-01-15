Katy Perry ready to roar on stage

Katy Perry will roar back onto stage June 22, when she kicks off the Prismatic World Tour in Raleigh, N.C.

Capital Cities, Kacey Musgraves and Tegan and Sara will serve as support acts.

The 46-city outing, presented by AEG”s Goldenvoice, will last four months, ending at Houston”s Toyota Center on Oct. 10.

Perry”s current album, “Prism,” has landed Perry a number of hits, including first single, “Roar,” and current Top 10 tune, “Dark Horse.”

And here”s a term we don”t remember seeing before: Cover Girl is the “official cosmetic partner” of the Prismatic tour. I guess that leaves room for an official car sponsor, clothing sponsor, etc. Citi has already grabbed official credit card of the tour…

Citi members will have first crack at tickets starting Jan. 21, followed by a Facebook pre-sale starting Jan. 23. The general on-sale date will be announced shortly.

Perry will appear on the Grammy Awards, Jan. 26.

6/22/14 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

6/24/14 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center *

6/27/14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

6/28/14 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena *

6/30/14 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum *

7/2/14 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center *

7/3/14 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena *

7/9/14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

7/11/14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *

7/15/14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

7/16/14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre *

7/18/14 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre *

7/22/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center *

7/24/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

8/1/14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

8/4/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

8/7/14 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

8/10/14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena ^

8/11/14 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills ^

8/13/14 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ^

8/14/14 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena ^

8/16/14 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center ^

8/17/14 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center ^

8/19/14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center ^

8/20/14 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

8/22/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ^

8/23/14 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^

8/26/14 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre ^

8/28/14 – Saskatoon, SK – Credit Union Centre ^

8/29/14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome ^

8/31/14 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place ^

9/9/14 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena #

9/12/14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center #

9/13/14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome #

9/16/14 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center #

9/19/14 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center #

9/22/14 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center #

9/25/14 – Glendale, AZ – Jobing.com Arena #

9/26/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena #

9/29/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – EnergySolutions Arena #

9/30/14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center #

10/2/14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #

10/5/14 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum #

10/6/14 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center #

10/8/14 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena #

10/10/14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

*With Capital Cities

^ With Kasey Musgraves

# With Tegan and Sara

~ TBD