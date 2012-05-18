Katy Perry reveals ‘Part of Me’ 3D movie poster

Look in the mirror, and what do you see? Is it Katy Perry gazing back at you?

The pop star is singing to her own mirror mirror on the wall in the movie poster for “Katy Perry: Part of Me,” the 3D look at her life on and off the stage in 3D.

The tagline to “Part of Me” reads “Be Yourself and You Can Be Anything” — perhaps blue-haired, or a Marine, or a recovering Christian-gospel singer? The hairbrush is your paintbrush.

The concert doc will hit theaters on July 5. Check out the trailer for “Katy Perry: Part of Me” here.

Perry will be making the live debut of “Wide Awake” — written for the film — at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 20).