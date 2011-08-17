Katy Perry ties Michael Jackson’s record for No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100

Katy Perry has done it. After keeping us all in suspense for a few weeks, Perry has tied Michael Jackson as the only artist to score five No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 from one album.

That”s right: After hanging out at No. 2 for a few weeks, “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, pushing LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” out of the top spot. A big assist goes to Missy Elliott, who appears on the remix of the Perry tune that helped give it a final push.

Perry”s five chart toppers come from “Teenage Dream.” Spanning 14 months, they are “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” and, now, “Last Friday Night.”

Jackson”s “Bad” in 1987-88 let loose “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (with Siedah Garrett), “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror,” and, “Dirty Diana.” It took the King of Pop a little over nine months to achieve that feat.

Now the only question is what will be the sixth single released from Perry”s “Teenage Dream” that will either help her claim the record all for herself or go down in history as the one that stopped her march. Rolling Stone predicted it would be the strutting “Peacock.” It probably has to be an upbeat tune to work its way to the top of the rhythmic-leaning pop chart, but I like the wistful “Not Like The Movies.”