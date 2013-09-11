Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ dominates Billboard Hot 100, Lorde and Avicii score big

Katy Perry”s “Roar” remains king of the chart jungle for a second week, as the track also tops many of the charts that determine Hot 100 position: streaming songs, on-demand songs and digital songs, while the song rises 6-2 on radio songs.

The upward mobility gives “Roar” a commanding lead of Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell, which remains at No. 2 for the second week, following its 12-week run at No. 1. (“Blurred Lines” beats “Roar” on one front: it is still receiving more radio airplay).

Several tunes reach new highs on the Top 10: New Zealand teenager Lorde scores her first Top 5 hit as multi-format smash, “Royals,” moves 8-3. Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake,” rises 5-4 to reach a new summit, while Avicii lands his first top 5 as well, as “Wake Me Up” moves 7-5.

There”s also upward movement in the lower half of the Top 10 as Lana Del Rey and Cedric Gervais” “Summertime Sadness” leaps 10-6, also a new peak. Del Rey”s gain is Lady Gaga”s loss as “Applause” drops one to No. 7. Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, marches 12-8, marking the rapper’s 13th Top 10 hit Capitol Cities” “Safe and Sound” moves back into the Top 10, inching 11-9, and Eminem”s “Berzerk” drops 3-10. While airplay for the track continues to increase, Eminem’s tune falls based on a 48% drop in digital sales, according to Billboard.